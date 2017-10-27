Storm Damage Postpones Tours of Naugatuck Cemetery

The rain storm this week caused damage to an old cemetery in Naugatuck and a tour scheduled for this weekend is postponed.

Storm damage from earlier this week forced the Naugatuck Historical Society to postpone tours of the Hillside Cemetery this weekend.

Tours are rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4.

The association that maintains the cemetery notified the historical society of the damage, according to Mary Mazeiko, the society’s vice president.

She said for the safety of spectators and tour guides, they determined it would be best to postpone it. Mazeiko is hoping the impending storm on Sunday does not cause any further damage.

Mazeiko is looking forward to reenacting notable people who are buried in the cemetery who contributed to the history of Naugatuck and Connecticut.

“We resurrect them from the dead. In other words, we play roles, we become those people. When people come in, we tell a little bit about the history of the person, we try to do a little play acting to encourage people to take an interest in what has happened here in Naugatuck,” Mazeiko said.







