String of Hartford Armed Robberies Linked to Buy-and-Sell Apps

Hartford police are investigating several recent armed robberies related to a pair of online buy-and-sell applications.

Police have received reports of six robberies related to Offer Up and Let-Go apps over the past month. Four incidents took place in the Blue Hills neighborhood and two more in the area of Deerfield Avenue.

In all of the cases, customers went to a certain location expecting to purchase an iPhone or car but instead, they were forced to give up their personal possessions at gunpoint, according to Hartford police.

Two of the incidents happened right outside Ron Martin’s home.

"The community is quite concerned about it," Martin said.

Officials said the person or people responsible seem to be following a very specific pattern and in return, police have received consistent suspect descriptions.

So far, no injuries have been reported but the investigation is ongoing.

Hartford police are reminding people to use the police parking lot as a safe place to meet up and make online transactions.