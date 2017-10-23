Suspect Tried to Enter Homes in Ellington: State Police

Connecticut State Police are searching for a suspect accused of trying to enter homes in Ellington.

Police said the suspect attempted to enter homes on Ellington Avenue and Wapping Wood Road. One home had a surveillance system which captured an image of the suspect around 7 p.m.

The suspect is male, between 20 to 30 years old, with a goatee. He was wearing Dallas Cowboys shirt at the time of the incident. According to police, he tried doors and entered homes through unlocked doors.

Anyone with information on the man pictured above should contact the Ellington Resident Troopers' Office at 860-875-1522 or text TIP 711 and the information to 274637.

Residents are reminded to lock their doors and activate alarm systems for safety.