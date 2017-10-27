Hidden Nails at Political Signs Pose Risk to Public in Montville: Police

Police are warning the public of a potential risk after political signs in Montville were tampered with.

Montville police and the residential trooper are investigating after they discovered large pieces of plywood with large metal nails protruding upwards placed at local political road signs on Oct. 26.

The devices were found under signs that were on the soulder of the road and concealed with loose grass to avoid detection, police said.

Police said the devices pose a threat pedestrians and drivers.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Lt. Bunnell at (860) 892-6107 or Resident Trooper Sergeant Mark Juhola at (860) 848-7040. The tip line may also be called at (860) 892-6191.

