60 Percent of Ledyard Still in the Dark A Second Day After Storm

Thousands of people in Ledyard remain without power Tuesday morning, the second day in the dark after a powerful storm caused outages Sunday night.

On Tuesday morning Eversource reported that 60 percent of the town was still without power. Eversource crews arrived in town Monday after Mayor Fred Allyn voiced frustrations with the company on Facebook.

He wrote that the utility company was not doing enough and that there would be no school Tuesday, and there is a chance there will be no trick-or-treating. Dozens of trees and wires went down around town, initially leaving 5,400 in the dark – that’s 80 percent of town.

Eversource crews have been making an effort to restore power overnight. The mayor is hopeful Halloween may still go on, instead of being rescheduled for Friday.

Storm Damage Oct. 30, 2017



On Tuesday Ledyard Middle School and town hall will be open for those who need charging stations and bathroom facilities.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday there were still over 60,000 Eversource customers without power in the state and another 800 United Illuminating customers remain in the dark.