Thousands of Power Outages as Storms Move Through

There are thousands of power outages across Connecticut as storms move through.
Eversource is reporting more than 4,000 power outages as of 3 p.m., including hundreds in Wethersfield, Ridgefield, Rocky Hill, Washington, Waterbury and Wolcott.
Power in Lisbon is out for 6 percent of Eversource customers.
United Illuminating is reporting more than 400 power outages, with most of them in Fairfield.
Eversource: (As of 3:25 p.m.)
- Beacon Falls: 59
- Bethel: 108
- Branford: 18
- Danbury: 75
- East Hampton: 41
- East Hartford: 16
- East Windsor: 29
- Lisbon: 114
- Meriden: 36
- Middletown: 19
- Monroe: 66
- Newtown: 538
- Norwalk: 188
- Oxford: 48
- Ridgefield: 295
- Rocky Hill: 339
- Roxbury: 21
- Sharon: 16
- Stamford: 11
- Washington: 395
- Waterbury: 203
- Weston: 20
- Westport: 39
- Wethersfield: 774
- Wilton: 56
- Wolcott: 361
- Woodstock: 146
United Illuminating:
- Fairfield: 393
- Hamden: 10
Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago