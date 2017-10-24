Thousands of Power Outages as Storms Move Through - NBC Connecticut
Heavy Rain, Winds Statewide Today
Thousands of Power Outages as Storms Move Through

    There are thousands of power outages across Connecticut as storms move through.

    Eversource is reporting more than 4,000 power outages as of 3 p.m., including hundreds in Wethersfield, Ridgefield, Rocky Hill, Washington, Waterbury and Wolcott.

    Power in Lisbon is out for 6 percent of Eversource customers.

    United Illuminating is reporting more than 400 power outages, with most of them in Fairfield.

    Eversource: (As of 3:25 p.m.) Check here for updates.

    • Beacon Falls: 59
    • Bethel: 108
    • Branford: 18
    • Danbury: 75
    • East Hampton: 41
    • East Hartford: 16
    • East Windsor: 29
    • Lisbon: 114
    • Meriden: 36
    • Middletown: 19
    • Monroe: 66
    • Newtown: 538
    • Norwalk: 188
    • Oxford: 48
    • Ridgefield: 295
    • Rocky Hill: 339
    • Roxbury: 21
    • Sharon: 16
    • Stamford: 11
    • Washington: 395
    • Waterbury: 203
    • Weston: 20
    • Westport: 39
    • Wethersfield: 774
    • Wilton: 56
    • Wolcott: 361
    • Woodstock: 146

    United Illuminating:

    • Fairfield: 393
    • Hamden: 10


    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

