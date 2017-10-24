Thousands of Power Outages as Storms Move Through

There are thousands of power outages across Connecticut as storms move through.

Eversource is reporting more than 4,000 power outages as of 3 p.m., including hundreds in Wethersfield, Ridgefield, Rocky Hill, Washington, Waterbury and Wolcott.

Power in Lisbon is out for 6 percent of Eversource customers.

United Illuminating is reporting more than 400 power outages, with most of them in Fairfield.

Eversource: (As of 3:25 p.m.) Check here for updates.

Beacon Falls: 59

Bethel: 108

Branford: 18

Danbury: 75

East Hampton: 41

East Hartford: 16

East Windsor: 29

Lisbon: 114

Meriden: 36

Middletown: 19

Monroe: 66

Newtown: 538

Norwalk: 188

Oxford: 48

Ridgefield: 295

Rocky Hill: 339

Roxbury: 21

Sharon: 16

Stamford: 11

Washington: 395

Waterbury: 203

Weston: 20

Westport: 39

Wethersfield: 774

Wilton: 56

Wolcott: 361

Woodstock: 146

United Illuminating:

Fairfield: 393

Hamden: 10



