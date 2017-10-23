Three Teens Charged in New Canaan Car Theft

Three teens have been arrested after a stolen BMW was found in Southbury.

State troopers and Southbury police responded to Woods Way Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate after learning a 2017 BMW that was stolen from New Canaan on Oct. 19 might be in the area.

Troopers and officers searched the area, found the BMW on Beacon Hill Road in Southbury and took two juveniles into custody.

Two other juveniles ran into the woods and a state police K-9 later found one of them and took the teen into custody.

A 15-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year-old, were charged with motor vehicle theft, sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

They were released to the custody of their parents and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Juvenile Court on Nov. 2.