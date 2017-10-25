First Alert: Tracking Another System Which Could Bring More Flooding

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert Sunday into Monday.
Parts of the state experienced over 5 inches of rain Tuesday into Wednesday.
We're tracking another system that will move into the state Sunday into Monday which will likely bring another round of heavy rain. This could lead to more flash flooding throughout the state.
In addition to flash flooding there is also a threat for strong winds which could lead to tree damage.
Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago