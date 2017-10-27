A tree at a Branford home will the Holiday Tree on the New Haven Green and it was cut down today. (Published 2 hours ago)

After two weeks of preparations, and hours of labor, the New Haven Department of Parks and Recreation, and Department of Public Works have cut the holiday tree they’ll display this year on the New Haven Green.

The tree was cut from Elizabeth LaPointe’s yard in Branford Friday morning.

The 70-foot-tall tree that weighs about 16,000 pounds has been on her property for more than 50 years.

“Well that’s not my tree anymore,” LaPointe said. “It’s New Haven’s.”

LaPointe’s husband and a neighbor planted the tree and her family decorated it for the holidays for two years, until it became too big.

It’s massive size caught the attention of New Haven Parks and Recreation, according to manager Bill Carone.

“Staff members drove by this tree a couple of months ago, and it was one of our top three, and we decided to go to this one,” he said.

LaPointe was surprised when the department came knocking at her door because she thought someone had made a complaint about the tree.

“I thought, ‘Why are they here?’ Then he said something about, ‘Well, did you call a couple of years ago to have it out as a Christmas tree on the New Haven Green?’ Then it dawned on me, yes I did,” she said.

LaPointe said she’s looking forward to seeing the tree lit for the first time on Nov. 30, but is more excited about the future of her giving tree.

She’s been told that when it comes down after Christmas, it’ll be used to, “make park benches, lumber for Houses for Humanity. So that, that makes me happy,” she said.







