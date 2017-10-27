Two Men Rob Plymouth Liquor Store - NBC Connecticut
CONNECTING YOU: 
FREE Health & Wellness Festival Tomorr...
OLY-CT

Two Men Rob Plymouth Liquor Store

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two Men Rob Plymouth Liquor Store
    NBC Connecticut

    Two men robbed a Plymouth liquor store on Thursday night and police are looking for them.

    Police said the robbery was at Plymouth Package Store on South Riverside Avenue in Pequabuck at 8:55 p.m.

    The robbers had guns and ran off with cash and several bottles of liquor, police said.

    One man is 6-feet-4 and he was wearing a black hooded jacket with two stripes down the arms, black prescription glasses and jeans.

    The other was around 5-feet-8.

    If anyone has information about the case, call Plymouth Police at 860-589-7779.

    Published 53 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices