Two Men Rob Plymouth Liquor Store

Two men robbed a Plymouth liquor store on Thursday night and police are looking for them.

Police said the robbery was at Plymouth Package Store on South Riverside Avenue in Pequabuck at 8:55 p.m.

The robbers had guns and ran off with cash and several bottles of liquor, police said.

One man is 6-feet-4 and he was wearing a black hooded jacket with two stripes down the arms, black prescription glasses and jeans.

The other was around 5-feet-8.

If anyone has information about the case, call Plymouth Police at 860-589-7779.