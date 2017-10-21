Warm Weather Means Big Business for Halloween Attractions

The recent fall weather has been great for getting outside and it’s been a boost for people who run Halloween attractions across the state.

Things take a ghoulish turn this time of the year in Enfield. A couple homes transform into what’s known as the "Terror on Sun Street."

The haunted houses feature creepy creatures. But you did not need to bundle up to check them out, with the temperature in the 50’s Friday evening.

"It’s beautiful, yeah. Very nice" Barbara Semanie of Enfield, said.

Previous years found the owners scrambling to cover and store items to protect them from the conditions.

“Rain does a lot for mine because we have to bring a lot of it in because it’s animatronics,” Al Thibodeau, “Terror on Sun Street” organizer, said.

So far, so good this year.

Over in Bristol, screams filled The Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce.

This twisted maze of horrors started 27 years ago.

"This is our most successful year so far," Ernie Romegialli, managing member of Graveyard Productions, said.

Staff here credit the weather for drawing the crowds.

The Haunted Graveyard continues Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October 29.

Many hope the only frights are found hiding behind each corner, not in the weekend forecasts.

"It’s nice. It’s a little warm," Amber Saavedra of New Britain, said.

The "Terror on Sun Street" is also a fundraiser for the local food shelf.

You’re suggested to donate a nonperishable food item.

It runs Saturday and Sunday this weekend and then October 28 to 31.