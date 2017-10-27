Waterbury Man Drove More Than 110 Miles Per Hour in New York: Police - NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Man Drove More Than 110 Miles Per Hour in New York: Police

    A Waterbury man was arrested after driving more than 110 miles per hour in New York and leading troopers on a chase, according to New York State Police. 

    Troopers monitoring traffic on Interstate 84 in the Town of Southeast, New York saw a Honda sedan going more than 110 miles per hour around 9:15 p.m. Monday and tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going, leading police on a chase that ended on Old Mine Road, police said. 

    The driver was identified as 21-year-old Jose Rosado, of Waterbury, and police said he resisted arrest. 

    Rosado was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, obstructing a government official, reckless endangerment of property and driving while intoxicated. 

    Rosado is due in Town of Southeast Justice Court on Nov. 16.

