Waterbury Man Drove More Than 110 Miles Per Hour in New York: Police

A Waterbury man was arrested after driving more than 110 miles per hour in New York and leading troopers on a chase, according to New York State Police.

Troopers monitoring traffic on Interstate 84 in the Town of Southeast, New York saw a Honda sedan going more than 110 miles per hour around 9:15 p.m. Monday and tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going, leading police on a chase that ended on Old Mine Road, police said.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Jose Rosado, of Waterbury, and police said he resisted arrest.

Rosado was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, obstructing a government official, reckless endangerment of property and driving while intoxicated.

Rosado is due in Town of Southeast Justice Court on Nov. 16.