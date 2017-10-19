What a La Nina Winter Means for Connecticut

Forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their outlook for the 2017-2018 winter.

Cooler than normal temperatures in the eastern Pacific near the equator will result in a La Nina winter.

A La Nina winter favors warmer than normal temperatures for Connecticut. This doesn't mean that we wont have cold periods this winter it just means the average temperature over the winter will be slightly above normal.

As for precipitation it appears all of the East Coast can experience near average numbers.

While this forecast should get you thinking about the upcoming winter it's really only one of several variables that we look at when determining how much snow will fall.

There's very little correlation between the La Nina phase and how much snow we get here in Connecticut.