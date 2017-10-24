Wolcott Man Severely Injured in Bristol Crash

A Wolcott man suffered serious leg injuries in a crash on Witches Rock Road in Bristol Monday.

Police said the 56-year-old man had parked his truck and trailer on the curb of the northbound lane of the road when he was hit by a Honda Civic driving the same direction. It happened around 6:10 p.m.

The truck driver suffered severe leg injuries and was taken to Bristol Hospital. He was later transferred to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information on this rash should contact Bristol police at 860-584-3035.