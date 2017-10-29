Justine Cusick (inset) faces DUI and manslaughter charges after running over and killing a woman on Bradley Street in Plainville Saturday.

A woman is dead and another injured after being run over by a vehicle in Plainville Saturday, and the driver faces manslaughter and DUI charges.

Police said they responded to a house on Bradley Street around 9:27 p.m. for the reported crash. When they arrived they found a 59-year-old victim trapped under the vehicle. Police officers and civilians physically lifted the car off the woman. She was airlifted to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Sunday morning.

A second woman also suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Justine Cusick of Plainville, was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter with a vehicle, driving under the influence, third-degree assault, misconduct with a vehicle, reckless endangerment and unsafe backing.

The case remains under investigation.