Woman Dies After Being Run Over in Plainville; Driver Charged With Manslaughter
Woman Dies After Being Run Over in Plainville; Driver Charged With Manslaughter

    NBC Connecticut/Plainville Police Department
    Justine Cusick (inset) faces DUI and manslaughter charges after running over and killing a woman on Bradley Street in Plainville Saturday.

    A woman is dead and another injured after being run over by a vehicle in Plainville Saturday, and the driver faces manslaughter and DUI charges.

    Police said they responded to a house on Bradley Street around 9:27 p.m. for the reported crash. When they arrived they found a 59-year-old victim trapped under the vehicle. Police officers and civilians physically lifted the car off the woman. She was airlifted to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Sunday morning.

    A second woman also suffered minor injuries.

    The driver of the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Justine Cusick of Plainville, was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter with a vehicle, driving under the influence, third-degree assault, misconduct with a vehicle, reckless endangerment and unsafe backing.

    The case remains under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

