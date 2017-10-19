Woman Embezzled $255K From North Haven Business Owner - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT

Woman Embezzled $255K From North Haven Business Owner

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Embezzled $255K From North Haven Business Owner
    North Haven Police

    A 48-year-old woman is accused of embezzling more than $255,800 from a North Haven business owner, police said.

    Sharon Cordero, of Meriden, was employed as a bookkeeper at the business in North Haven, police said. 

    Cordero allegedly made deposits into her personal account at the expense of the business, used business funding to pay her entire health care plan without authorization and altered business records in an attempt to cover up the theft, police said. 

    Police said Cordero has been charged with first and second degree larceny. Her bond was set at $25,0000. 

    Published 5 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices