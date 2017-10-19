Woman Embezzled $255K From North Haven Business Owner

A 48-year-old woman is accused of embezzling more than $255,800 from a North Haven business owner, police said.

Sharon Cordero, of Meriden, was employed as a bookkeeper at the business in North Haven, police said.

Cordero allegedly made deposits into her personal account at the expense of the business, used business funding to pay her entire health care plan without authorization and altered business records in an attempt to cover up the theft, police said.

Police said Cordero has been charged with first and second degree larceny. Her bond was set at $25,0000.