Hartford man arrested in connection with Vermont double shooting that left one dead

Vermont police have arrested a man from Hartford who is accused of shooting two people, murdering one and seriously injuring the other, back in May.

Police say 43-year-old Devin Dennis of Hartford was involved in a potentially drug-related shooting at a home in Brookfield, Vermont.

They responded to a 911 call on the evening of May 12 and discovered a man driving erratically who appeared to have been shot.

The injured man was identified as 29-year-old Miguel Fuentes of Springfield, Massachusetts. He was critically injured and was hospitalized. Fuentes has since been released from the hospital.

Fuentes reportedly told police that he was the victim of a shooting that had occurred at a house several miles away and that there was a second victim.

Authorities arrived at the home on Vermont Route 14 and found a deceased man outside the residence who had been shot. The man was identified as 27-year-old Juan Sierra, also of Springfield.

Police say they identified Dennis as the shooter in May. However, Dennis allegedly traveled to Jamaica the day after the shooting, leaving from Bradley International Airport in Hartford.

Dennis returned to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport on Saturday, where he was arrested.

He is facing a murder charge and an attempted murder charge for the shootings of Sierra and Fuentes and is awaiting a court appearance in New York. Dennis will be extradited to Vermont to face charges.