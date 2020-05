A portion of Route 8 Southbound is closed after an overturned tractor trailer accident Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, Route 8 is closed between exits 22 and 20.

There are no words on any injuries at this time but police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

#CTtraffic Route 8 Southbound, Exit 22 in the town of Seymour is closed. Use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 2, 2020

