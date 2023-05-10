Police Investigate After Body Found on Connecticut River in Cromwell

Cromwell Police are investigating the death of a man after his body was found floating on the Connecticut River Wednesday night.

The police department said they were called to the river at about 7 p.m.

Responding officers found the body in the river. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Police said crews recovered and removed the body with help from the fire department.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and detectives are investigating. The incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

No additional information was immediately available.