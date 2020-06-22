Hartford

Police Arrest Man Who Left Scene of Accident in Hartford Leaving One Dead: PD

Hartford Police Department

Police have arrested a man that they say left the scene of a crash that left one dead in Hartford on Friday.

Miguel Burgos, 27, of Hartford, was driving a car with Liza Ramos, 34, when he lost control of the car on Flatbush Avenue and hit a utility pole, according to police.

Witnesses told police that the driver fled on foot, leaving Ramos at the scene of the crash in critical condition.

According to investigators, officers found Ramos near the car. They said she appeared to have been ejected during the crash.

Ramos was pronounced dead by Aetna ambulance personnel, authorities said.

Detectives arrested Burgos after an extensive investigation, police said.

Burgos faces charges including second-degree manslaughter, third-degree larceny, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and evading responsibility resulting in death.

He is currently being held on a $325,00 bond.

