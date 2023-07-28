Cycling Without Age program launches in Manchester

It was another warm, summer day, but Donald Hodgins says he loves being outside.

"Two reasons: Exercise and to get the heck out of the room," Hodgins said while letting out a laugh. "People stay in their rooms too much."

Hodgins has lived at Arbors of Hop Brook in Manchester for 15 years. It was his retirement home that helped sponsor a program called Cycling Without Age.

"When you look around the park there are so many younger people and we think that the equity and inclusion of people with disabilities and older adults is something to really focus on," said Michelle Puzzo, Executive Director of UR Community Cares.

UR Community Cares is a program that supports Connecticut's aging population in many ways. That's how Puzzo thought of bringing Cycling Without Age to her area. She not only leads the program in Manchester but also gives free rides around the park or to different places around the community.

On Friday, she was peddling Donald Hodgins and his friend Judith Gregg around Charter Oak Park.

"I think it's great because if somebody of the elderly don't have the chance to get out, if they don't drive anymore...I think it's absolutely great," said Judith Gregg of Manchester.

The program launched in Manchester this week and has 10 volunteer "pilots" so far. While it is aimed to help people with disabilities and older adults, it accepts volunteers of all ages.

Puzzo says if you like to bike or simply want to help others in need, you call the program at (860) 430-4557 or find UR Community Cares online.

"So, we're opening it up to the volunteers. They can pick the schedule that works best for them. So, if they want to do it on a weekday or weekend. And then we'll open it up to the general public, whenever 'pilots' have availability," said Puzzo.

The community can check out this program on Friday night, as Cycling Without Age will be offering free rides at Charter Oak Park in Manchester from 6 to 8 p.m.