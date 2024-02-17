Dunkin' Park hosts job fair for upcoming season

While Dunkin Park is covered in snow, spring is right around the corner, and the Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club is looking to bulk up their staff for the new season.

"We're hiring more than hundred people," said Mike Abramson, Yard Goats General Manager.

Despite the snowy weather on Saturday, a handful of people came out to Dunkin Park to fill out applications.

"It's a fun day, it's really the kickoff to our season," Abramson said.

Abramson says these job fairs help fill all kinds of positions, including ushers, concessions, kitchen and box office personnel, grounds crew, catering, etc.

"You know, the people that will greet them in the park, take their tickets, show them to their seats, help serve their food, cook their food," said Abramson.

Hartford natives William Pitts Senior and Marta Ramos stepped up to the plate and took a swing at something new.

"Whatever they got open, I'm available. But this is my first time trying to be affiliated with the Yard Goats," Pitts said.

Ramos says she has experience working at the XL Center in Hartford and would like to have a similar role if she gets hired.

"I prefer to work directly with people. Talking to people and making sure they are where they want to be," said Ramos.

There was another eager candidate applying for the job.

"I'm in a wheelchair, and I have Cerebral Palsy," said Brian Bongiovanni of Manchester.

Bongiovanni wants to go from watching the games to working them. He says he is most interested in security or being a ticket taker.

"A little bit nervous, but I'm getting used to it by now," Bongiovanni said.

That's how he was feeling before his job interview. But, next to him was Chris Bachand, Director of Create Independence, a new program in Simsbury that supports people with disabilities.

"So, we've been working on this program called customized employment. It's part of the Department of Developmental Services, also Aging and Disability Services, where we find individuals work that is important to them," Bachand said.

Bachand says he'll be very proud if Brian lands the job.