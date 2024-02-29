Amid surge of deadly crashes, State Police launch new enhanced enforcement

State Police have launched a major new effort to crack down on dangerous driving in the state.

“People drive so erratically and they are not thinking of other people and taking risks and putting other people’s lives at risk,” said LeAnn Rees of Hartford.

NBC Connecticut Investigates spent months capturing the speeding, unsafe merges and other wild moves.

“I'm struck by the fact that 2022 was probably the most dangerous year on the roads ever in this state and beyond,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, D – Connecticut.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In 2022, 366 people died on state highways. Last year it was 322 and so far this year, it’s been 49.

Now, State Police are rolling out an effort to prevent more deaths.

“It’s going to be the full force of our patrol as well as the traffic services unit,” said Daniel Loughman, State Police Interim Colonel.

Troopers will be targeting spots more common for crashes on 84, 95, 91 and Route 15.

State Police say they’ve looked through the data to find some of the riskier spots to boost enforcement.

Now you could see more troopers out on the highways including in Hartford, as well as Waterbury, New Haven and Bridgeport.

They will be looking for aggressive, dangerous and impaired drivers.

“I think it's long past due. I think we've had shortages in state troopers and enforcement and the wide area they've had to cover and the increased rash of really dangerous driving,” said Sen. Tony Hwang, R – Fairfield.

Besides greater enforcement the senator says it’s also important drivers do their part by not being impaired or distracted.

People we talked with were happy with a stepped-up effort.

“Having that presence just seeing them will definitely will make people be more cautious in case they don’t want to get pulled over,” said Jeremy Cruz of Hartford.

State Police say this enhanced enforcement is expected to last a year and is already underway.

Last week, 150 tickets were given out on Route 15.