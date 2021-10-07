A Breakdown of State Employee Compliance With Covid-19 Vaccine, Testing Requirements

Just 2.2% of state employees are non-compliant with the governor's Covid-19 vaccine and testing requirements as of Thursday afternoon, according to the governor's office.

State officials said 78.% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated and just 671 employees or 2.2%, remain non-compliant. The remainder opted for weekly testing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

See the full breakdown by department below.

The governor's office said most of the non-compliant employees intend to meet requirements but the submission of the information is incomplete.

The deadline to meet the requirements was Monday. Those who choose to remain non-compliant could face being put on unpaid leave.

The executive order Governor Ned Lamont issued requires all Connecticut state employees, child care staff and staff of preK-12 schools statewide to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and for people who are exempt to be tested on a weekly basis. The mandate only applies to employees in the executive branch, not in the judicial or legislative.

Last week, Lamont asked the National Guard to be ready to step in if there are staffing shortages.

Click here to view the table in fullscreen.