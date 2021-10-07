coronavirus in connecticut

A Breakdown of State Employee Compliance With Covid-19 Vaccine, Testing Requirements

By Thea DiGiammerino

FILE - In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Wednesday, Aug. 11. The advice comes as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

Just 2.2% of state employees are non-compliant with the governor's Covid-19 vaccine and testing requirements as of Thursday afternoon, according to the governor's office.

State officials said 78.% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated and just 671 employees or 2.2%, remain non-compliant. The remainder opted for weekly testing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

See the full breakdown by department below.

The governor's office said most of the non-compliant employees intend to meet requirements but the submission of the information is incomplete.

Local

new haven

Student Brings BB Gun to School in New Haven

traffic alert

Officials Investigate Crash Causing Delays in Southington

The deadline to meet the requirements was Monday. Those who choose to remain non-compliant could face being put on unpaid leave.

The executive order Governor Ned Lamont issued requires all Connecticut state employees, child care staff and staff of preK-12 schools statewide to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and for people who are exempt to be tested on a weekly basis. The mandate only applies to employees in the executive branch, not in the judicial or legislative.

Last week, Lamont asked the National Guard to be ready to step in if there are staffing shortages.

Click here to view the table in fullscreen.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCovid vaccinevaccine mandateCovid testing
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us