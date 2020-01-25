Connecticut State Police

State Police Trooper Arrested for Second Time Since July

connecticut state police badge
Connecticut State Police

A Connecticut State Police trooper has been arrested for the second time in less than a year.

The Southington Police Department arrested Sergeant Gregory Smith on Friday based on a warrant.

Authorities did not release details about the charges in the warrant.

According to state police, he had been placed on administrative suspension without police powers since his previous arrest.

Smith was previously arrested by state police on July 12, 2019, in connection with a domestic violence incident.

As a result of Friday's arrest and the seriousness of the employee’s alleged conduct, Smith has been placed on a leave of absence, a state police representative said.

A separate internal affairs investigation has been initiated.

