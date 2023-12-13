A fire department in West Haven welcomed its first female firefighter in 116 years

Marking a significant milestone, a fire department in West Haven welcomed its first female firefighter, who was officially sworn in Tuesday at Minor Park Station.

Samantha Trayer, a 32-year-old resident of Milford, experienced a groundbreaking moment as she was sworn in by Iris Diaz, chairwoman of Allingtown's Board of Fire Commissioners.

Over three dozen commissioners, chiefs, officers and firefighters, from both Allingtown and West Haven's other two fire departments, were present to witness the historic occasion.

“This swearing-in ceremony marks a new chapter in the City of West Haven Fire Department Allingtown, officially adding our first female career firefighter to its ranks,” Chief Michael R. Terenzio said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Terenzio added that Trayer was near the top of her class at the Connecticut Fire Academy's 14-week Recruit Firefighter Program.

Two other firefighters, John Kennedy, 37, and Christopher Jordan, 39, were sworn in and welcomed to the team during the same ceremony.

The half-hour ceremony included welcoming remarks from Terenzio, highlighting that it was the first time the event had been open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Dorinda Borer also delivered congratulatory remarks, noting that the ceremony marked her first public event as West Haven's chief elected official.

“To our firefighters Samantha and John, thank you for choosing such a noble profession,” Borer said. “The bravery and the sacrifice that you provide in your line of duty and your service is really commendable. On behalf of the city of West Haven, we are proud of you, we are there for you — because I know you’ll be there for us.”