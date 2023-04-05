‘A Kind Soul': Family Remembers Tow Truck Driver Killed Helping Motorist

A man is facing charges after an alleged hit-and-run that took the life of a tow truck driver.

The arrest comes nearly a year after the deadly crash in North Haven.

“This past year every tow truck driver, policemen that I pass by, Lord watch over them, bring them home tonight,” said Lisa Wroniak, mother of Chris Russell.

On Wednesday, Connecticut State Police announced they arrested the driver who allegedly struck and killed Russell, a tow truck driver.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I did break down in tears. I didn’t know how much justice was going to mean to me at this time,” said Wroniak.

Last May, investigators say Russell had just finished work and was returning his tow truck when he saw a woman with a flat tire on Interstate 91 North in North Haven.

The 38-year-old was later struck by a car as he was helping the stranger.

“Chris was such a kind soul, such a kind person. If anybody was in need, he would be there to help out,” said Kelly Vieth, sister of Russell.

State police say the suspect later crashed his car several miles away.

Troopers spent roughly 11 months piecing together what happened, including possible clues from the scene.

“To process that and send that evidence to the forensic lab, gathering witness statements. In this case, we were able to get witnesses that provided video, dashcam video of the incident as it occurred,” said State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema.

Now, state police have identified the suspect as Luis Resto and they say he admitted to using heroin before getting on the highway and blacking out. He faces a slew of charges including manslaughter.

“Just really wish Chris was still here. Really wish that guy hadn’t gotten behind the wheel and drove,” said Christopher Stancil, a friend of Russell’s.

After Russell’s death, the tow truck community rallied around his family, and they thank everyone who has helped them heal.

“They’ve stepped out and helped out and it’s just been amazing to see that support,” said Vieth.

The family, tow truck drivers and state police are reminding everyone of the importance of moving over when approaching someone working on the highway.