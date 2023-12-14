Drive-by donation drive collects supplies for women fleeing domestic violence

Nearly 13,000 calls in Connecticut were made to the domestic violence help hotline in 2022, according to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Emergency shelters are also flowing with people and advocates believe the number increases during this time of year.

Diana Pagano is one of those advocates. It’s not only because it is a mission she believes in though. It is also because this is very personal to her life’s story.

“I’ve been in your shoes once upon a time. Soon after, became a single mom and I’m on the other side,” Pagano explained. “There is a better way and you don’t have to stay in that situation and you’re not alone.”

This is why Pagano, who is the founder of Make Things Happen, hosted a women’s supply holiday donation drive-by that she has dubbed “A Purse Full of Hope.” Items collected and needed included hairbrushes, hair ties, styling products, nail clippers and files, socks, toiletries, and grocery store gift cards. Pagano said these things are simple, but they go a long way for those who have to leave in a hurry.

“Imagine leaving a situation -- leaving your family. leaving your house in a desperate measure. That’s not something you plan. You just leave, you forget all of your essentials,” Pagano explained.

As a survivor herself, she wants people to understand how many women are impacted by this. Domestic violence does not target a certain type of individual.

“These are women from all walks of life. All backgrounds. Stay-at-home moms, professional women that you wouldn’t even imagine would be in this situation,” Pagano added.

She also wants to remove the stigma and hopes that people are less judgmental of those in an abusive situation.

“I don’t feel that there’s enough empathy sometimes,” Pagano said. "They think, Oh, if you’re in a bad situation, why don’t you just leave?' It’s not always easy for someone to just get up with their children and leave," Pagano explained. "So, the fact that they received the courage to do that and go to shelters, in a bad situation. It speaks a lot that they are so courageous.”

The donations that were collected will be donated to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Pagano’s goal is to fill more than 100 tote bags with products and supplies.

Tanya Falcon from West Hartford stopped by to donate. She was moved by the opportunity to give back during this time.

“As women, there are many hardships that we face. Just in terms of being a woman. I think that women with significant obstacles and such deserve the opportunity and the extra boost of support to have that," Falcon said. The drive-by donation drive ended at 10 a.m. on Thursday. If you missed out on the opportunity to participate, A Purse Full of Hope is still accepting donations through an Amazon wish list. Here is the link.