A Second Mosquito Trapped in Connecticut Tests Positive For EEE

A second mosquito trapped in Connecticut this season has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The mosquito was trapped at Hampton Reservoir in Hampton on August 12.

The first mosquito in Connecticut to test positive for EEE was captured by Stonington High School earlier this month.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) can be transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. It is a disease that can cause neurological disease and an infection of the brain, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. It can be fatal.

There have also been 57 mosquitoes trapped in Connecticut to test positive for West Nile Virus.

So far this season, the state has trapped and tested more than 140,000 mosquitoes.