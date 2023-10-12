A solemn day of remembrance honors Bristol police heroes

It was one year ago that Bristol Police Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty. On Thursday night, the Bristol Police Department plans to recognize their heroism with a vigil.

It is a somber day. People in Bristol are very aware of the significance. Around the city, you will see shirts emblazoned with the words that say it all: “Bristol Strong.”

Look around Bristol, and there are tributes. Somber reminders of an unimaginable tragedy one year later.

Frank Jones has had blue lights shinning on his front door, for the entire year.

“I just wanted to keep Alex and Dustin’s memory alive as well as just let the police officers know we are here to support them,” Jones said.

Outside the Bristol Police Department Thursday, preparations were taking place for the candlelight vigil, remembering Demonte and Hamzy.

Returning are some familiar memorial items, including a cruiser signed with many personal messages.

Jones purchased a special shirt he plans to wear to the vigil. It is a navy blue t-shirt that says, “Honor the Fallen,” honoring police officers nationwide.

“All the officers who have died over the past year are listed on the back of the shirt. Dustin and Alex being among them,” Jones said.

Bristol honors Demonte, Hamzy and surviving officer Alec Iurato as heroes, all tragically bonded by the events of October 12, 2022. It’s date forever engrained in the minds of residents here.

“The community has come together, and we will continue to do so for our police force,” Mary Velez-Clay said.

One year ago, the Bristol community was shocked and saddened. The tragedy has been felt throughout the state that has had an indelible impact.

“It’s on everybody’s mind. Even though it is a year later, it’s never going to go away,” Bristol Fire Chief Rick Hart said.

Ian Ranaldi is a lifelong Bristol resident and also a West Hartford police officer. For him, the tragedy’s one year mark is profoundly significant.

“Today is somber, but we use it as a way to celebrate their legacy and make sure we never forget,” Ranaldi said.

For many, Thursday is a solemn day of remembrance and the vigil is part of the healing process.

“No matter what happens, you’ll never be 100% the same. Especially those families,” Ranaldi said. “But this is one step to get everyone together and show their support a year later.”