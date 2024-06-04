Quinnipiac University

A Taylor Swift class is coming to Quinnipiac University

By Cailyn Blonstein

Taylor Swift performs
Christine Olsson/TT/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

It's The Best Day and It's Time to Go study Taylor Swift at Quinnipiac University!

Never in our Wildest Dreams did we think this class would be an option. Professor Ari Perez's class Hits Different and will focus on the cultural and societal impact of Taylor Swift.

Call It What You Want, but the class entitled "Taylor Swift: Cultural Mirrorball" will be offered this summer. It will cover Swift's rise to fame and her artistic evolution.

Long Story Short, key topics for the three-credit class include Swift's narrative songwriting and story telling techniques, her role in the redefinition of artist-fan engagement in the digital age and examination of her public persona and its impact on social issues.

Swifties, are you Ready for It?

This article tagged under:

Quinnipiac UniversityTaylor Swift
