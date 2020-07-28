Maine Authorities ID Victim of Fatal Shark Attack as NYC Woman

Authorities in Maine have identified the victim of a fatal shark attack off the Maine coast on Monday as a 63-year-old woman from New York.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources on Tuesday identified the woman as Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City. The agency said it will release additional details at a press conference at noon.

Holowach was swimming with her daughter off the shore of Harpswell when she was attacked.

The Marine Patrol Monday confirmed to NBC affiliate News Center Maine that the woman was swimming off the shore near Bailey Island -- part of the town of Harpswell -- when she was injured in a shark attack. Officials have not yet said what type of shark it was.

A Coast Guard official said the agency responded to a possible shark attack off Harpswell, a rocky collection of islands and peninsulas northeast of Portland, around 3:30 p.m., according to News Center Maine.

A witness said the woman was swimming "when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack," according to a statement from the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The Coast Guard never got to Harpswell, after hearing that two kayakers helped take two people to shore, where paramedics were waiting.

The woman was pronounced dead by first responders almost immediately after being brought ashore.

While it's not clear if it is related, a seal's body was found on the shore at nearby Phippsburg with a bite wound 19-inches across, according to a tweet Sunday from the Sulikowski Shark & Fish Conservation Lab. The laboratory is researching sharks in southern Maine and collaborating with renowned Massachusetts shark researcher Greg Skomal and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Swimmers and boaters are now being advised to be cautious near Bailey Island and not to swim near seals or large groups of fish.

People renting and living in the area say this type of gruesome attack is so unusual and so shocking in Maine that some people won't be getting back in the water for a while.

"It's a little bit kind of unnerving now," said Robert Van Der Feyst, who is visiting Bailey Island for a vacation. "Yesterday I was swimming out at the island there. I was just saying to myself, 'this is so safe.'"

Like many people in the area, Van Der Feyst quickly heard reports that a woman had been bitten by a shark around mid-afternoon Monday.

"I'm definitely not going to go for a long swim today," he said.

Van Der Feyst says he will eventually but plans to check his surroundings the whole time.

"It's not like I'm going to stay out of the water, but I'm going to keep my eyes open," he said.

There has been just one shark attack documented in Maine since 1837, according to the International Shark Attack File maintained by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida.

Last year, a white shark was sighted about a mile off of Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine. Beachgoers were warned about the sighting, but the beach wasn't closed at the time.

"Though sightings are relatively rare, white sharks have long been known to be seasonal inhabitants of the Gulf of Maine, and they have been observed preying on seals and porpoises in Maine's coastal waters," the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Cynthia Wigren said in an email. "Sightings data, catch reords, and tagging data indicate white sharks occur in the region form the early summer through the fall."

A great white shark was spotted in Maine, prompting officials to warn visitors.

While Maine may not have frequent shark sightings, Cape Cod has. In 2018, it had Massachusetts's first deadly shark attack for 80 years, when a man boogie boarding in Wellfleet was fatally mauled. Since then, beaches have been closed for shark sightings, sometimes multiple times a day in late summer, when sharks are most commonly found in the area's waters.

White sharks have been drawn to Cape Cod by the growing populations of seals on its shores.