AAA Reports Rise in Dangerous Driving Behaviors

Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in the state and around the country.

A new study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows that in the last year, more people are speeding, running red lights, and driving under the influence of alcohol and cannabis.

The most alarming increase is the trend of drivers getting behind the wheel while alcohol-impaired. Data shows that 24% more drivers engaged in this behavior from 2020 to 2021.

Last year, the National Highway Traffic Administration reported 42,915 deaths from crashes, up from 38,824 in 2020.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fatal crashes have also increased in Connecticut and continue to grow.

According to the Connecticut Crash Data Repository, there were 305 traffic deaths in 2021.

As of Nov. 30, 2022, traffic fatalities across the state have already surpassed 2021 totals at 344 deaths.

"At the end of November, we've seen 344 deaths due to traffic crashes in Connecticut. That's not just 344 as a number that's 344 people, that's 344 empty places in somebody's home. So, I just want to ask, who would anybody be willing to lose? What family member would they be willing to sacrifice,” said Tracy Nobel, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford.

AAA recommends these driving safety tips to ensure you are protecting yourself and others on the road.