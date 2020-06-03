AAA Stores, DMV Centers Reopen in Conn.

AAA stores with Department of Motor Vehicle licensing centers have reopened to the public and the services are no longer first come, first serve.

Officials said services that were previously first come, first serve are now by appointment. To make an appointment, click here.

“The appointment system allows AAA to provide licensing services for the greatest number of people, while complying with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions that limit store capacity and interpersonal contact. The process for making an appointment online is extremely user-friendly and, to date, we have found that it is a winning solution for all involved” said spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford Amy Parmenter.

The DMV reminds residents that there is a 180-day extension period to residents with expiring driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits. If your credentials expire between March 10, 2020, and June 30, 2020, you are automatically covered by the extension, according to AAA.

Licensing services available at AAA locations include renewals for "Real ID" and standard license renewals, non-driver ID renewals and license duplicates, AAA said.

There are licensing services in Avon, Cromwell, Enfield, Manchester, Old Saybrook, Southington, Waterford and West Hartford provided by AAA.