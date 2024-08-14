Abandoned dog found at Wallingford dog park

An abandoned dog was found at a dog park in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon.
Animal control said the dog that was found is a male Shepherd.
Anyone who recognizes the dog or anyone who saw anything at the dog park is encouraged to contact animal control at (203) 294-2180.
Animal control emphasizes that the dog is not available for adoption. If he becomes available in the future, it will be posted online.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.