Abandoned dog found at Wallingford dog park

Wallingford Animal Control

An abandoned dog was found at a dog park in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon.

Animal control said the dog that was found is a male Shepherd.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or anyone who saw anything at the dog park is encouraged to contact animal control at (203) 294-2180.

Animal control emphasizes that the dog is not available for adoption. If he becomes available in the future, it will be posted online.

