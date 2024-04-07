Abandoned Hamden kittens being nursed by local cat rescue

A group of kittens are being nursed back to health after being found dumped at a Hamden park earlier this week. A local cat rescue is fostering them so they can be eventually adopted.

“They're very social. They're very sweet. They want lots of attention,” Jessica Chacho, a board member with Wells Valley Cat Rescue said.

These kittens are moving around as they are being fostered by Chacho. All of them coming back from a recent vet visit.

“They wanted everyone to be holding them and pick them up. So, they're very, very sweet and they have great little personalities already,” Chacho said.

There are five kittens, all named after prominent stores. They were found dumped at a park in Hamden Monday and taken by Wells Valley Cat Rescue to be nursed.

“They were not in the greatest shape when we got them. They were very malnourished. They’re very underweight for their age,” Chacho said.

The kittens are estimated to be around seven weeks old, which the rescue says is an age when they should be with their mother. They say the news of people abandoning kittens is unfortunately not uncommon.

“I think people become overwhelmed and maybe aren't aware of all the resources. You know, I like to believe that everybody has good in them and that hopefully they just were unaware,” she said.

The rescue say there has been an influx of foster requests and say help from the public is always welcome.

“So, if you're able, helping out any of the local rescues, including ours, really helps us be able to continue to do this and take these guys in when they're found,” Chacho said.

The cat rescue says the kittens still need tests done and to be vaccinated. They will be up for adoption when they are 12 weeks old.