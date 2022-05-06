Abbott's Lobster in the Rough in Noank Opens Today

Today is a good day for seafood lovers!
Noank's famous Abbotts Lobster in the Rough opened for the season Friday.
They're open until 7 p.m. Although it's a rainy day, folks can also come out this weekend anytime from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The restaurant on the water draws crowds from all over the state.
This year is their 75th anniversary. People who came out Friday morning had the opportunity to win special-edition anniversary shirts.
