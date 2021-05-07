Abbott's Lobster in the Rough in Noank Opens Today

Abbott's Lobster in the Rough in Noank is opening for the season today.

This is the 75th season for the local establishment.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Abbott’s opens at 11 a.m. See the menu here.

From May 7 through May 27, Abbott’s will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Taylor found out how business is going at Abbott's, and of course sampled a lobster roll at the popular seafood spot in Noank.

From May 28 through Labor Day, Monday September 6, it will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From Sept. 7 through Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 11, it will be open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.