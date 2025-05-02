Food & Drink

Abbott's Lobster in the Rough opens for the season

NBC Connecticut

The day lobster lovers have been waiting for is here.

May 2 is opening day for Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough in Noank.

Founded in 1947, Abbott’s serves up its famous lobster rolls, lobster salad rolls, lobster dinners, clam chowder and more along the Mystic River.

Abbott’s is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Memorial Day weekend, then it will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
