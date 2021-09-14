Abduction, Assault of Woman in Marlborough Appears Random: State Police

State police continue to investigate after a woman was abducted in Marlborough Saturday night and assaulted. On Tuesday, state police said the abduction and assault appear to be random.

The 64-year-old woman left the Big Y on Route 66 in Marlborough and was getting into her vehicle in the parking lot around 7 p.m. when two men approached her, demanding money, according to state police.

Officials said the suspects then threw the victim in the backseat of her own vehicle, showed a handgun, put a bag over her head and hit her in the face multiple times.

With the victim still in the backseat, the suspects then drove to DND Food Mart in East Hartford and used the victim's card to get money out of the ATM, police said. Investigators said the men then drove the woman to Berlin and she was later released.

“As of right now, I think it does look like it’s random at this time,” Colonel Stavros Mellekas, of Connecticut state police, said during a news conference in New Haven Tuesday.

He said there is an active investigation.

Police said they are investigating this in connection with other car thefts.

State police said Berlin police contacted them just after 10 p.m. after finding the woman.

She is being treated at a local hospital for what officials are calling serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police have released a photo of one of the suspects and a suspect vehicle - what is believed to be a 1999-2003 Acura TL.

The incident remains under investigation.

Troopers are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings and to always report any suspicious activity.

“If you are leaving a business, have your keys ready to go to your vehicle. When you get to your vehicle make sure you lock your doors. If you are concerned or notice anything suspicious, certainly call the police or even businesses are very welcoming and engaged with their customers and many businesses are happy to walk a customer to their car if they feel uncomfortable,” Sgt. Dawn Pagan, of Connecticut State Police, said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Cuoco at 860-465-5469.