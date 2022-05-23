About 1.8 Million New Englanders Expected to Travel for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is just around the corner and it is estimated that about 1.8 million New Englanders will do some traveling. But, with the price of gas still high, travelers can expect their trips to cost more than they have in previous years.

Gas prices are the highest they've ever been, but according to AAA, roughly 1.6 million people are expected to drive this year for Memorial Day.

The price at the pump here in Connecticut has actually been breaking records at $4.68 a gallon.

All 50 states are now above $4 a gallon for gas. Oklahoma, Georgia and Kansas were the final three states charging under $4 a gallon until Tuesday morning.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Diesel is up to $6.34 a gallon, which is down six cents from a week ago.

AAA said air travel is also up this year compared to last, but that has also become extremely expensive. Domestic flight prices are expected to soar, up 46 percent from 2019.

Demand for rental cars is also spiking at 130 percent.

"It's a little bit of a perfect storm. We're just seeing a lot of people come back to wanting to travel," said Kayak Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer Peer Bueller.

If you are planning to travel this Memorial Day Weekend, you should avoid the afternoons when the roads are expected to be the busiest.

Experts recommend that if you're looking to book a flight this year, opt for mid-week and early morning flights. They also recommend you book your flight at least six weeks early.

With all these insane prices, a "stay cation" might be a good option for many families this year.