Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

About 214,500 CT Households to Receive Extra Food Benefits

More than 214,000 households across Connecticut will receive at least $95 in extra monthly food benefits beginning Friday.

Produce in a grocery store
NBC Connecticut

More than 214,500 households across Connecticut will receive at least $95 in extra monthly food benefits beginning Friday, the state Department of Social Services announced on Tuesday.

The additional benefits provided under the Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP are expected to continue as long as there are declared state and federal public health emergencies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Eligible households in Connecticut will receive the extra food aid on their Electronic Benefit Transfer or EBT cards. Households that are already receiving the maximum monthly SNAP benefit will receive an extra $95. Those who don't usually qualify for the maximum benefit will receive an average of $155 in additional funds, depending on their individual situation.

Meanwhile, the governor's office reported that 234 people remained hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 72 in New Haven County, 67 in Hartford County, 40 in Fairfield County and 27 in New London County.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us