Above Average Temps Impact Skiers, Snowboarders at Mount Southington

For the last week, we've seen temperatures above average for this time of year. While it's good news for some, it's not so good for skiers and snowboarders who thrive on those powdery slopes.

"The weather being warmer is kind of affecting it season over season, really as far as getting those first one or two rides in," snowboarder Deno Morgan said.

Crews at Mount Southington say they haven't been able to make snow since last Tuesday.

"Usually this time of year, we like to be burying the mountain. We usually get some really cold weather, this year we've had to kind of adapt," Mount Southington General Manager Jay Dougherty said.

So adapt they must. Mount Southington crews are learning ways around the erratic New England weather to make snow.

Dougherty said the right environment for the man-made process includes a temperature of 28 degrees Fahrenheit and the perfect combination of temperature and humidity.

"When we did finally get a cold snap, we did take full advantage of it. Our whole crew worked right through the holiday," Dougherty said. "Our periods are getting smaller to make snow, so to combat that, we've taken advantage of technology. Basically, we've upgraded our systems, we've moved to more automated snow guns that take care of themselves."

When the real snow falls, people of all ages and experience levels love coming out.

"It isn't sticky, it's nice and soft and you can go faster and glide smoother," said snowboarder Nolan Bialek.

"Well I wear a lot of padding and it does hurt a lot more," Morgan said.

Despite the hard falls and sticky patches, people are still flocking to the summit and enjoying the start of the winter season knowing it will get better.

"Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves, it's great to be out, it's a great activity to do especially over this holiday break, we've been packed with people every day," Dougherty said.