Abundant sunshine, warm temps continue for Labor Day weekend

By Meteorologist Brian James

Happy Sunday! We had a fast-moving storm system zip through the area last night and it has already left us to the east.

The rest of today, we will see abundant sunshine with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

The summer feel to the air (both warmth and humidity) will be sticking around on Labor Day Monday through the middle part of the upcoming week.

Highs will be in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday and upper 80s Thursday and Friday.

There will be a chance for a few more showers and storms around by the end of the week into next weekend.

Temperatures will cool back into the low 80s by next weekend as well.

