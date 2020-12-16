Access Health CT Extends Open Enrollment Period Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Access Health CT has extended the 2021 annual Open Enrollment period amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the extension is until January 15, 2021, and provides more time for Connecticut residents to get covered.

If new customers sign up for health insurance plans through Access Health CT from now until January 15, 2021, officials said their coverage will start February 1, 2021.

Access Health CT customers who enrolled in a plan for 2021 can keep the plan or find a new one, experts said. If they choose to make a plan change during the extension, the new plan will start on February 1, 2021 and they must pay the January bill for the original plan, they added.

Anyone with an income under $100,000 a year for a family of four will qualify for federal subsidies that will lower the monthly insurance premiums. If your income is low enough, you qualify for low cost or free coverage through Husky.

“We understand this year has been an extremely difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chief Executive Officer of Access Health CT James Michel.

“And we also know if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s the value of our health. There is plenty to think about when choosing a health insurance plan and we want to make sure our customers are able to pick the best plan for themselves and their families. We hope this extension providing extra time allows Connecticut residents to make sure they picked a quality, health insurance plan that fits their needs and gives them the best value in 2021," he added.

If you need enrollment help, you can go online here. You can also call 1-855-805-4325 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enrollment help can also be found in person at an enrollment location or in virtual enrollment fairs.

Before the extension, Tuesday was the last day to enroll in an insurance plan through Access Health CT.