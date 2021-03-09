Access Health CT Extends Special Enrollment Period for Uninsured Residents

Access Health CT has announced that it is extending the Special Enrollment Period for uninsured residents in Connecticut.

Officials said they are extending the Special Enrollment Period until April 15 due to the high volume of Connecticut residents who have been enrolling and because the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat to public health.

Over 2,000 Connecticut residents have signed up through Access Health CT for coverage since the original Special Enrollment Period began on February 15, officials said. The initial Special Enrollment Period was set to end on March 15.

The Special Enrollment Period is for residents who are currently not enrolled in coverage through Access Health CT.

During the Special Enrollment Period, residents will not be required to verify their eligibility. Anyone currently enrolled in coverage through Access Health CT will not be eligible to use this Special Enrollment Period to change plans, officials said.

If you use the Special Enrollment Period and you enroll from March 16 through March 31, your plan becomes effective on May 1. If you enroll April 1 through April 15, your plan will become effective on June 1.

"Access Health CT reminds residents of the importance of maintaining their coverage throughout the year, and not just during this public health crisis," Access Health officials said. "It is critical that uninsured individuals take advantage of this opportunity to protect their health, wellbeing and ensure they have access to needed services."

According to Access Health CT, anyone who experiences a Qualifying Life Event or qualifies for Medicaid/Children's Health Program (CHIP) can still continue to enroll year-round.

Anyone needing help can contact Access Health CT by phone at 1-855-805-4325 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., online here, with enrollment specialists in the community or in person at Project Access New Haven on York Street or the Community Renewal Team on Market Street.