Access Health CT Opens Special Enrollment Period for Uninsured Residents

Access Health CT has opened a special enrollment period for uninsured residents in the state.

The special enrollment period begins today and allows residents to shop, compare and enroll in quality healthcare plans, Access Health CT said. You can also qualify for financial help to lower costs or be eligible for free or low-cost coverage through Husky Health, they added.

Anyone who enrolls in a plan from February 15 through February 28 will have their coverage effective on March 1. If you enroll in a plan from March 1 through March 15, your coverage will begin on April 1.

If you are currently enrolled in coverage through Access Health CT, you are not eligible to use the special enrollment period to change plans.

The special enrollment period runs through March 15.

If you need help with enrollment, you can go online here or you can call 1-855-805-4325 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You are also able to go for in-person help at either Project Access New Haven on York Street or the Community Renewal Team on Market Street in Hartford.