A motor vehicle crash is causing heavy delays on Interstate 95 in East Lyme, police said.

Connecticut State Police said they're responding to the area of exit 72 on the northbound side of the highway for a one-car crash.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

No additional information was immediately available.