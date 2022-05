An accident investigation has closed Route 6 in Hampton on Saturday morning.

State police said Route 6, also known as Hartford Turnpike, is closed between North Brook Street and West Fisk Road.

Authorities said the area is closed for a crash investigation.

Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

Investigators have not released details about the extent of any injuries.

There's no word on when the area will reopen.