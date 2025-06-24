Lisbon

Accident involving motorcycle causes chain reaction crash with injuries in Lisbon

By Sofia Destaso

A collision involving a motorcycle and a car resulted in damage to three other parked vehicles in Lisbon on Tuesday, police said.

A 2019 Nissan Rogue was making a left turn on River Road into a service station when a motorcycle tried to pass and collided with the Nissan, police said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The motorcyclist flew from his bike as it continued and crashed into three unoccupied parked cars in the service area, troopers said.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the Nissan were hospitalized with suspected minor injuries.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

River Road was closed as police conducted an investigation and has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Troop E at 860-848-6500.

This article tagged under:

Lisbon
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us