Accident involving motorcycle causes chain reaction crash with injuries in Lisbon

A collision involving a motorcycle and a car resulted in damage to three other parked vehicles in Lisbon on Tuesday, police said.

A 2019 Nissan Rogue was making a left turn on River Road into a service station when a motorcycle tried to pass and collided with the Nissan, police said.

The motorcyclist flew from his bike as it continued and crashed into three unoccupied parked cars in the service area, troopers said.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the Nissan were hospitalized with suspected minor injuries.

River Road was closed as police conducted an investigation and has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Troop E at 860-848-6500.